Kiernan Shipka, Diane Kruger to Star in 'Swimming With Sharks' Update at Quibi

Kiernan Shipka and Diane Kruger are going Swimming With Sharks at Quibi.

The pair will topline the short-form streaming platform's update of the 1994 Hollywood satire. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Shipka will play Lou, a young assistant at a Hollywood studio full of manipulators and schemers — none of whom know Lou is poised to outwit them all.

Kruger (Inglourious Basterds, FX's The Bridge) will play Joyce, Lou's boss and the sole head of the studio.

Writer and actress Kathleen Robertson (Little Bee, Netflix's Northern Rescue) is adapting George Huang's cult-classic film, which starred Frank Whaley as an assistant who turns the tables on his abusive boss (Kevin Spacey). Robertson, director Tucker Gates (Homeland, The Morning Show) and Chris Cowles (Blockers) are producing the Lionsgate TV series. Dana Brunetti and Liz Destro executive produce along with Jay Cohen and Stephen Israel, EPs of the film.

Shipka currently plays the title role in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, whose third season debuted in late January (it's renewed through its fourth cycle). The former Mad Men regular's credits also include Feud: Bette and Joan and Netflix's movie Let It Snow. She's repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Sloane Offer.

Kruger's recent credits include Welcome to Marwen and JT LeRoy; she stars with Lupita Nyong'o and Jessica Chastain in spy thriller 355, set for a 2021 release. She is repped by UTA, UBBA, Untitled Entertainment, Altitude and Peikoff Mahan.

Swimming With Sharks doesn't yet have a premiere date on Quibi. The mobile-centric streaming platform is set to launch April 6 and will offer scripted and unscripted entertainment series and daily news, sports and lifestyle programming for $5 a month with ads and $8 without them.

