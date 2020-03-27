'Killing Eve' Premiere Moves Up to Fill in for 'Walking Dead'

The third season of Killing Eve will arrive a little sooner than initially planned.

AMC Networks will premeire the Emmy-winning series on April 12, two weeks earlier than its planned April 26 date. The show, which simulcasts on its original home at BBC America and AMC, will help the latter fill in for a pair of Walking Dead series that were unable to finish production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. "This season of Killing Eve digs deep psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw the results are nothing short of astonishing. We literally couldn’t wait for fans to see it."

The Walking Dead was unable to finish post-production on its season finale, which had been set for April 12, before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered hundreds of TV and film productions. The episode will air later in the year when production is able to resume. AMC has also pushed the premiere of spinoff series The Walking Dead: The World Beyond, as post-production work on several episodes wasn't completed.

Season three of Killing Eve will feature its third showrunner in Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead, Apple's See), continuing a pattern established by creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge in passing the reins of the show to a different woman each year. Emerald Fennell ran season two before giving way to Heathcote.

The show will find Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice — each other. For Villanelle, Eve is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative now hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again.

Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Sean Delaney and Owen McDonnell reprise their roles. New additions to the cast are Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac and Evgenia Dodina.

Heathcote executive produces Killing Eve with Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin and Oh.