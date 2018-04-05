Sandra Oh’s 'Killing Eve’ Renewed at BBC America

The thriller has earned an early second season pickup just days before its series premiere.

BBC America is showing faith in Killing Eve.

The cable network has handed out an early second season renewal for the dramatic thriller from Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Starring Sandra Oh (Grey's Anatomy) and Jodie Comer (The White Princess), the renewal arrives days before the show's April 8 premiere.

"This show has the thunder of women on both sides of the chase in Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer and, importantly, behind the camera with the lavishly brilliant Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The early response to Killing Eve has been incredible — for that reason, as well as the fact that we wholeheartedly love this original, funny, thrillingly entertaining series, we are delighted to move ahead with a second season before we even premiere," said BBC America president Sarah Barnett.

Killing Eve marks Oh's first series-regular role since the actress left ABC's Shonda Rhimes drama Grey's Anatomy following a 10-season run as Dr. Cristina Yang, a role for which she earned a Golden Globe, two SAG Awards and five Emmy nominations.

Killing Eve is part of a scripted lineup at BBC America that also includes Luther andDoctor Who, among others.

With the renewal, Waller-Bridge will have at least two and possibly three on the air next year with the return of Amazon's Fleabag and Entertainment One's Run currently being shopped to cable and streaming platforms.

The series debuts April 8 at 8 p.m. on BBC America.