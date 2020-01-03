'Killing Eve' Renewed for Season 4 Ahead of Season 3 Debut

BBC America is further extending its breakout Killing Eve.

The cable network has picked up a fourth season of the thriller starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, several months ahead of its season three premiere. The series is slated for a spring debut.

"How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television for six years," said Sarah Barnett, president, AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. "The reason for this series' emphatic embrace is the brilliant women who breathed it into being: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and its fairy godmother, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle. Season three lead writer Suzanne Heathcote takes Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn to places more thrilling, twisted and surprising than ever. Our addicted fans will not be disappointed."

Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) created the series, based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings, and oversaw its first season before handing over head writing duties to Fennell for season two. Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead, Apple's See) is running season three and, as is now tradition on the show, will pass the reins to another woman for the fourth season. The new showrunner has yet to be named.

I am beyond thrilled that we can continue our extraordinary journey,” said Woodward Gentle. “It is a testament to everyone involved that we have been picked up so early — the magnificent actors, writers, directors and production team. We are extremely lucky to work with such fierce and dedicated people."

Season one of Killing Eve improved its three-day ratings for every episode on BBC America. The series was simulcast on AMC for season two, leading to another ratings spike — averaging 1.8 million viewers per episode including a week of delayed viewing, up from 960,000 on BBC America alone in season one. It was the biggest season-to-season growth for a returning drama series since the final run of Breaking Bad in 2013.

Joining Oh, Comer and Shaw in the season three cast are Harriet Walter (Succession), Danny Sapani (Harlots), Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Steve Pemberton (The League of Gentlemen), Raj Bajaj (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding), Turlough Convery (Ready Player One), Pedja Bjelac (Harry Potter) and Evgenia Dodina (One Week and a Day).

Sid Gentle Films produces the series for BBC America; it's financed and distributed by Endeavor Content. Executive producers are Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin, Heathcote and Oh.