'Killing Eve' Season 2 Posts Huge Ratings Gains as AMC Simulcast Pays Off

The thriller had the largest year-to-year gains of any show in the past three years.

The addition of a second outlet airing Killing Eve paid off handsomely for AMC Networks in the show's second season.

Following its breakout first run in 2018 — where every episode improved on ratings for the previous one — the series got a double run on BBC America and sister network AMC for season two. The additional exposure served the show very well, as Killing Eve posted the largest year-to-year growth of any returning series in the past three years.

The second season didn't pull off the feat of growing every episode, but taken as a whole it was way up over season one, which aired only on BBC America. Including a week of delayed viewing, the thriller starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer averaged 1.8 million viewers (up 87 percent vs. about 960,000 a year ago), 754,000 viewers in the key BBC America demo of adults 25-54 (up 78 percent vs 424,000) and 562,000 adults 18-49 (up 80 percent over 312,000).

"Killing Eve has captivated viewers in an astounding manner. Season-over-season growth like this would be remarkable at any time, but it's virtually unheard of in television today," said Sarah Barnett, president of the entertainment networks group at AMC Networks. "There is so much love for Killing Eve from a growing base of passionate fans, it’s quite thrilling to witness. Thanks to Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, [showrunner] Emerald Fennell and our partners at Sid Gentle Films and the entire cast and crew for an utterly engaging second season. We all can’t wait for another wild, twisted ride with season three next year."

Users of the AMC Premiere subscription service were able to see Killing Eve 48 hours prior to its on-air debut. AMC Networks doesn't release viewing figures for the service but says about half of first-week viewing of the series happened during the preview period.

The audience for Killing Eve was fairly evenly split between BBC America and AMC, with the latter — which reaches about 10 million more homes — drawing about 52 percent of the total most weeks.

The series has been renewed for a third season and will have a new showrunner, as creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge looks to hand the reins to a different woman each season. Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead) will take over from Fennell in season three and executive produce with Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Oh and Jeff Melvoin.