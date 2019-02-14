'Killing Eve' Season 2 Trailer: Sandra Oh's Obsession Grows

The next batch of episodes of the acclaimed series hit BBC America and AMC on April 7.

Sandra Oh's Eve is in hot pursuit of Jodie Comer's Villanelle in the trailer for the second season of Killing Eve.

As viewers of the acclaimed BBC America series saw in the season one finale, Eve — spoiler alert! — caught Villanelle but Villanelle somehow managed to escape despite being stabbed.

In the trailer for season two, which picks up just 30 seconds after the end of season one, Eve is shown relaying that she thinks she killed Villanelle while the latter is seen in a hospital and back on the streets, trying to recover from her injury.

Later Villanelle is looking for a knife and when a man's voice asks what for, she says, "To stab you with."

A slowed-down cover of Robert Palmer's "Addicted to Love" plays as Villanelle and Eve are shown continuing their mutual obsession.

"We have a lot of energy at the beginning of the [new] season and that pushes them into a different place of vulnerability," Oh said at Saturday's TCA panel of Eve and Villanelle's relationship in season two.

The Killing Eve team also teased that second season of the globe-trotting series will include trips to Rome, Paris and Holland.

Season two, for which Emerald Fennell replaces creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge as showrunner, will simulcast on BBC America's sister network, AMC, in a bid to grow its audience.

Fennell said at TCA that she was glad she had joined the hit show and started plotting season two before the first season was released. And Oh assured viewers that Fennell has a similar perspective to that of Waller-Bridge.

"It was such a good match. I don't know how much you guys know, but Emerald and Phoebe are friends and have been friends for a very long time, and I feel like they have a kinship and sensibility, where they come from their humor and their style," she said. "Emerald has her own voice entirely, but it really moved from one hand to a similar hand."

Killing Eve's first season bucked 2018's downward ratings trend and became a critical darling that was featured on multiple best of 2018 lists.

The first season received Emmy, Golden Globe, Critic's Choice and SAG Awards nominations, with Oh winning a Golden Globe, Critic's Choice award and SAG award for her role as Eve.