This Week in TV: 'Killing Eve,' 'Twilight Zone,' 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Series Finale

A host of cable premieres and Jordan Peele's reboot of a classic series are among the highlights for the first week of April.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

On broadcast …

Series finale: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend never drew a big audience, but it did draw a fiercely devoted one. The show bows out after four seasons at 8 p.m. Friday on The CW, followed by a special titled Yes, It's Really Us Singing: The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Concert Special.

Finale: CBS' Magnum P.I. reboot ends its first season at 9 p.m. Monday on CBS; it's been renewed for 2019-20.

New: The CW's new series In the Dark (9 p.m. Thursday) stars Perry Mattfeld as a blind woman who's convinced she came across a murder scene. When the cops are skeptical, she decides to investigate herself.

Returning: After more than four months off, Legends of Tomorrow returns to The CW at 8 p.m. Monday; CBS gets the NCAA men's Final Four (6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT Saturday) after it aired on TBS last year.

On cable …

Returning: Season two of Killing Eve, a breakout for BBC America in 2018, gets a bigger stage to showcase the continuing cat-and-mouse game between Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer). In addition to BBC America, the series will air on AMC as well: It premieres at 9 p.m. Sunday, April 7 on both channels.

Also returning: A whole lot. In chronological order: Street Outlaws (9 p.m. Monday, Discovery); Little People, Big World (9 p.m. Tuesday, TLC); The Last O.G. (10:30 p.m. Tuesday, TBS); Brockmire (10 p.m. Wednesday, IFC); Cloak and Dagger (8 p.m. Thursday, Freeform); Wife Swap (9 p.m. Thursday, Paramount); Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas (11 p.m. Friday, HBO); and The Chi (10 p.m. Sunday, April 7, Showtime).

New: Based on the writings of martial-arts icon Bruce Lee, Cinemax's Warrior (10 p.m. Friday) stars Andrew Koji as a fighter who becomes involved in the brutal Tong Wars in San Francisco's Chinatown in the late 19th century.

New-ish: After streaming on Sundance Now earlier in the year, British drama A Discovery of Witches gets an on-air debut after Killing Eve at 9 p.m. Sunday, April 7 on AMC and BBC America.

On streaming …

New: Jordan Peele executive produces and serves as the on-screen narrator for a new version of The Twilight Zone (Monday, CBS All Access). Episodes feature the likes of Sanaa Lathan, Adam Scott, Kumail Nanjiani, Ginnifer Goodwin, Tracy Morgan, Seth Rogen, John Cho and Alison Tolman.

Also new: From some of the makers of Planet Earth — including David Attenborough — comes Our Planet (Friday, Netflix) an eight-episode nature documentary series with awe-inspiring cinematography similar to the BBC mainstay.

Returning: New seasons of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix) and The Tick (Amazon) launch Friday.

In case you missed it …

With a title like The Legend of Cocaine Island, do you even need much more enticement? OK, a little: This Netflix documentary, now streaming, chronicles a quixotic quest to dig up a (possibly mythical) $2 million stash of cocaine on an island off the eastern coast of Puerto Rico.