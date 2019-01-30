'Killing Eve' Will Air on AMC and BBC America in Season 2

The BBC America breakout's profile will get a boost with a simulcast on a more widely available sister channel.

Killing Eve is getting a second home: The BBC America breakout will also air on sister network AMC in its second season.

The two channels will simulcast all episodes of the series, potentially providing a boost in profile for it. AMC is available in about 10 million more homes than BBC America currently reaches.

The move might also help AMC, whose biggest hit, The Walking Dead, has suffered sizable ratings declines the past couple of seasons. That series returns Feb. 10 for the second half of season nine and will end March 31, a week before Killing Eve's season two premiere.

"When we launched Killing Eve on BBC America last year we had high hopes, but no idea it would become this obsession,” said Sarah Barnett, president, entertainment networks for AMC Networks. "We believe we've just hit the tip of the iceberg in terms of potential viewers, and we want to expose this brilliant series to the largest audience we can. That's what's behind this move … to have a big, premium network like AMC introduce this fantastic storytelling to an even broader array of viewers and fans."

Killing Eve was one of just a handful of shows in 2018 to grow its audience consistently week to week. The season finale drew 1.25 million viewers with three days of delayed viewing, 86 percent more than the premiere. The show also doubled its adults 18-49 and 25-54 viewership from premiere to finale.

The critically acclaimed series from creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) has also garnered SAG Award and Golden Globe wins for star Sandra Oh, along with an Emmy nomination for best lead actress in a drama.

The Los Angeles Times first reported the news.