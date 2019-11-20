'Killing Zac Efron' Adventure Series Nabs Pickup at Quibi

The show will send the actor into the wilds of a remote island for three weeks with only the bare essentials for survival.

Add Zac Efron's name to the roster of A-listers with a show at Quibi.

The Greatest Showman and High School Musical actor will star in an adventure series called Killing Zac Efron for the short-form streamer. Efron will also executive produce the show, which comes form his company, Ninjas Runnin' Wild, and Zero Point Zero (Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown).

The show, which will likely not actually live up to its title, will follow Efron as he heads deep into the jungle of a remote, dangerous island, falling off the grid for 21 days. He'll take with him nothing but basic gear, a guide partner and a will to survive (plus a camera crew).

"I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level," said Efron. "I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits."

Added executive producer Lydia Tenaglia, "We are excited to partner with Quibi on this new mobile experience to bring the audience on a wild, one-of-a-kind immersive journey into Zac’s world as he travels through remote locations in search of adventure."

Efron, Jason Barrett and Michael Simkin executive produce for Ninjas Runnin' Wild, and Tenaglia and Chris Collins exec produce for Zero Point Zero.

Efron joins a long roster of A-listers with projects at Quibi — including Guillermo del Toro, Steven Spielberg, Steven Soderbergh, Jennifer Lopez, Lena Waithe, the Russo brothers, Idris Elba, Anna Kendrick, Trevor Noah, the Farrelly brothers and Sam Raimi, among others.

The mobile-centric Quibi is set to launch in April with a goal of having 7,000 pieces of content within its first year. Subscribers will pay $5 a month for a version with ads or $8 for an ad-free version.

Efron is repped by CAA, Alchemy Entertainment and Felker Toczek.