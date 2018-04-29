Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Was Playing 'Connect Four' During Daughter's Birth

She also opens up about how they came up with the baby's name, 'Chicago.'

Kanye West had other things on his mind during the birth of his third child.

His wife, Kim Kardashian, appears on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she reveals that West was actually playing a game while his second daughter was being delivered via surrogate.

"We had a connecting room and Kanye was in there playing Connect Four with his friends and not really paying attention," she said. "I was like, 'Kourtney, I need you to be here with me," she added of her sister.

Kardashian added that Connect Four is West's favorite game.

The baby, Chicago, joined big sister North, age 4, and big brother Saint, age 2. She's called Chi — pronounced "Shy" — for short.

Kardashian said she'd wanted to stick to one-syllable names, at one point considering Jo — in a nod to her maternal grandmother, Mary Jo — or Grace. DeGeneres asked Kardashian if that was a nod to West's hometown.

"That is a place that made him and a place that he remembers his family from," she said, indicated that wasn't entirely the reason for the name. "He really wanted his mother's name [Donda, who died in 2007], and I love that name too. I just wasn't sure if it's too much to live up to. I just felt like 'Chicago' is cool and different."

Watch the segment below.