Kimmy Schmidt Learns of More Kidnapped Girls in 'Unbreakable' Interactive Special Trailer

A little over a year after saying goodbye to Netflix, Ellie Kemper's Kimmy Schmidt is back in the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special: Kimmy vs. the Reverend.

The special finds Kimmy facing off against her kidnapper, doomsday cult leader Rev. Richard Wayne (Jon Hamm) as she plans her wedding to Daniel Radcliffe's Frederick.

In the trailer, released Monday morning, Kimmy learns that there could be more girls who were kidnapped by the Reverend and sets off on an adventure, with friend Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess) by her side, to rescue the girls.

And in this story, much as with Netflix's previous interactive projects like Black Mirror's Bandersnatch, the viewer controls the action, selecting which path the story takes and revealing different jokes.

And the choices one makes could bring things to an abrupt ending or leave the viewer wanting to try again or, as Kimmy's talking backpack Jan suggests, have "a do-over."

The trailer also offers glimpses of explosions; appearances from Josh Groban, Jack McBrayer, Chris Parnell and Johnny Knoxville; and a glorious table full of food, or at least that's how it looks to Titus, who Kimmy says is having a drug hallucination as it's revealed he's eating some dirt he thinks is pasta salad.

The rest of the cast for the special is rounded out by series regulars Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane with recurring actors Sara Chase, Lauren Adams, Sol Miranda, Amy Sedaris, Michael Carlsen and Fred Armisen.

In addition to showrunners Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, executive producers on the special are Jeff Richmond, Sam Means, Meredith Scardino and David Miner.

The special starts streaming on Netflix on May 12.

Watch the full trailer below.