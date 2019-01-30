'Kimmy Schmidt' Movie "Definitely a Possibility" After Series Finale

Co-creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock were instructed to be "coy" about a future film set in the world of the recently wrapped series but said if it did happen the movie "would be a freestanding thing."

[The following story contains spoilers for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's series finale.]

Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt seemed to neatly wrap up its characters' storylines with its series finale, even jumping four years into the future to check in on Kimmy (Ellie Kemper), Titus (Tituss Burgess), Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) and Lillian (Carol Kane), but there's potentially more for those characters.

In the 2023 flash-forward, Kimmy was presiding over the opening of an amusement-park attraction based on her hit book, The Legends of Greemulax, and Jacqueline and Eli (Zachary Quinto) and Titus and Mikey (Mike Carlsen) were still in their respective couples, with Titus and Mikey married and parenting a pair of "ethnic babies," which they brought with them to a red-carpet movie premiere.

And as the camera zoomed out over Greemulax World, "The End" appeared onscreen followed by the "Dammit" from the series' theme song. But if viewers felt similarly disappointed that the series had come to a conclusion, they can take some comfort in the knowledge that the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt team hasn't closed the door on the prospect of a movie set in the world of the show.

Co-creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock tell The Hollywood Reporter they've been instructed by Netflix to be "coy" about the potential film, but Fey confirms a Kimmy Schmidt movie "is definitely a possibility."

Echoing what she previously told THR about the movie being "a stand-alone idea," Fey says, "It would be a freestanding thing, if we do it."

Adds Carlock, "We believe there are more stories to tell, and hopefully there will be an announcement about that soon."

Says Kemper, "I know we might go on to be doing a movie and I hope that that happens — I know it's not definite."

Burgess, meanwhile, would only characterize the possibility of a movie as a "rumor," but says that if it turned out to be true, it meant that Fey and Carlock had a story to tell and he would be open to reprising his role.

"I trust them implicitly, so I can't imagine that they would have Titus be a departure from what we know and love," says the actor. "But also we would have to find these characters in a far different place emotionally and in circumstances to warrant a movie. Otherwise, it should just be another TV show. If they think a movie is the way to go, that just means that they have something really juicy cooking."

When the first half of Kimmy Schmidt's fourth and final season dropped on Netflix last spring, shortly after reports surfaced that there were plans to end Kimmy's adventures with a movie, Carlock said the film was still "very much alive," with the deal still being worked out.

"We now have a shorter runway than we originally thought we would and don't want to overstuff it and rush it," he said. "And there are things that I think would be fun to hold off for kind of a big epic finale in feature form."

As to whether the movie would just be for Netflix or have a theatrical release, Carlock said, "I don't know. That's a good question. I think it's probably just for the platform. Sometimes they do both, but I don't know if we've gotten down to crossing those T's just yet."