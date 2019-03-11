Kirby Howell-Baptiste Joins 'Why Women Kill' at CBS All Access

CBS All Access continues to build an impressive cast for Marc Cherry's darkly comedic drama Why Women Kill.

Killing Eve and The Good Place actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste has joined the cast of the straight-to-series project from the Desperate Housewives creator.

The series revolves around three women living in different decades: a housewife in the 1960s (Ginnifer Goodwin, Once Upon a Time), a socialite in the 1980s (Lucy Liu, Elementary) and a lawyer in 2018 (Alexandra Daddario, San Andreas), each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. The series will examine how the roles of women have changed, but how their reaction to betrayal has not.

Howell-Baptiste will star as Taylor. Seen in 2018, Taylor is a fiercely intelligent, kick-ass woman, a lawyer, perfectly in control of her sensitive side when she chooses to display it. She is also very protective of her husband, who is content to play beta to her alpha. Described admiringly by her husband, Eli, she is “one hot feminist” — driven, impassioned, and very sexy. She’s also upfront about being bisexual, and she and Eli have an open marriage, which, so far, seems to be working.

Howell-Baptiste joins a cast that also includes Sam Jaeger (Parenthood) and Reid Scott (Veep).

Cherry will executive produce alongside Imagine's Brian Grazer (Empire, Genius) and Francie Calfo. Acme Productions' Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis will also exec produce the series and reteam with Cherry after they previously collaborated on an ABC soap starring Reba McEntire that was passed over in 2016. Cherry reunites on Why Women Kill with CBS All Access executive vp originals Julie McNamara, who served as ABC's head of drama and developed Desperate Housewives.

Howell-Baptiste's credits also include Barry, Hulu's upcoming Veronica Mars revival, Into the Dark, Love and Downward Dog. She's with CAA, Troika, Mosaic and Myman Greenspan.