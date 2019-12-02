'Kirby Jenner' Series Based on Instagram Parody Lands at Quibi

Kendall and Kris Jenner are among the exec producers of the show based on Kendall's "fraternal twin brother."

The Kardashian-Jenner televised universe is coming to Quibi — and poking some fun at itself.

The shortform streaming service has picked up a series called Kirby Jenner, which will chronicle the life of Kendall Jenner's "fraternal twin brother," a parody Instagram account in which self-described amateur model Kirby inserts himself into his famous sisters' photos. (The artist behind the account, which has more than a million followers, has never broken character.)

The real Jenners are in on the joke: Kendall and mom Kris Jenner are among the executive producers of the show, as is Kirby.

"Thanks, Mom," said Kirby Jenner.

"I’m thrilled that Quibi viewers will get an inside look at the life of my twin brother and he’ll finally have the opportunity to shine in this series," said Kendall Jenner.

The show comes from Wonderland and Ventureland in association with E! Entertainment. Along with Kendall and Kris Jenner and Kirby Jenner, executive producers are McG, Mary Viola, Ali Brown, Rami Hachache, Howie Mandel, Gil Goldschein and Ryan Seacrest. Mike Dempsey, Brooks Morrison and Daniel Mackey are co-EPs.

Quibi, which targets mobile-device users and produces shortform series in eight- to 10-minute chapters, is set to launch in April. The Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman-led company has greenlit more than 50 scripted and unscripted series and will also feature daily news and sports content from the likes of NBC News, the BBC and ESPN. Users will pay $5 monthly for an ad-supported version of the service or $8 a month for one without ads.