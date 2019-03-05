Kit Harington Says 'Game of Thrones' "Screwed the Political Landscape"

"I just kind of feel like certain political figures tried to emulate Joffrey and things went a bit wrong," the 'Game of Thrones' star quipped during his Tuesday appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'

Kit Harington reserved a seat on The Late Show interview couch to chat about the upcoming final season of Game of Thrones with host Stephen Colbert Tuesday night, but without giving away any spoilers.

Speaking about playing his character Jon Snow, whose journey through seven seasons includes literal death and reincarnation, for ten years, the actor said he still "pitching" himself and "can't quite grasp" the level of fame the show has cultivated over the years. Harington also joked that when he first joined the show, he "couldn't even grow a beard then."

"All I knew is I booked a pilot on an HBO tv show and that was just winning the lottery anyway," he explained, calling the whole journey "extraordinary."

Harington also said that when comparing the time from when the show first debuted to where the times are now, it seems as if everything is "world's apart."

After Colbert added that the show seems to be a "big culture definer for the 2010s," he said before joking, "So we can blame you for where we are right now."

"I got this theory that we kind of screwed the political landscape," Harrington said, adding that it seems as if the current times are emulating their show. "I just felt like certain political figures tried to emulate [King] Joffrey and things went a bit wrong."

"Got the hair," Colbert added.

Later on, Harrington also discussed how difficult it is to not reveal any spoilers and how much he failed to correctly guess what would happen each season. "I had theories all along and all of them were wrong," he revealed. "I'm quite glad I never told anyone my theories." After Colbert pressed Harrington to reveal what exactly his incorrect theories were, Harrington wouldn't budge. "I can't say zero. This is the problem, Stephen!"

"You're a great guest," Colbert joked. "I can't even say lies! I can't even make something up because that gets picked up," he explained.

Because Harrington had to be tight-lipped about the upcoming season, Colbert decided to list his own theories to test whether the actor would reveal anything through his facial expressions. "Can you get a single shot on Kit please?" Colbert quipped to his camera crew.

The late-night host then began reading his theories which included: "The real game was how we made friends along the way;" "Journey’s 'Don't Stop Believin' plays and we suddenly cut to black;" and "Somebody dies in the final scene and we see George R.R. Martin say 'that's a great idea' and he finally finishes his book."

As Harrington struggled to hold his laughter, Colbert proceeded to reveal the one theory that he hopes will happen and it would "break" his heart should Harrington tell him he's correct and give it away. "Do nothing with your face," Colbert advised as Harrington listened.

"Jon Snow has a son and names him Tony Stark," Colbert said, also adding that it would be the "ultimate crossover." Harrington then broke his poker face and burst into laughter.

Season eight, which contains only six episodes instead of the usual ten, premieres April 14 on HBO. The network is moving forward with their untitled Game of Thrones prequel series, set thousands of years before the events of the original show.