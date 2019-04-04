Kit Harington Tackles 'Game of Thrones' Final Season Rumors on 'Tonight Show'

It's a big week for the actor, who is also set to host 'Saturday Night Live' for the first time this weekend.

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday to clarify some rumors about himself and the final season of the hit HBO show.

When Fallon said he heard some rumors that once Harington went to a costume party dressed as his character, Jon Snow, Harington revealed, "Unfortunately, that's true." He explained that the theme of the party was "bad taste."

Another rumor involved a statue of his character used on the show, which Fallon had heard the actor kept after shooting wrapped. Harington said he did in fact keep the statue, and has some ideas for what he might do with it.

"I'm obviously sad about [the show] ending, and I thought I would make it into like a shrine in my garden that I go and cry in front of," he said, laughing.

The final rumor involved Harington's lack of ability to wink, which he also confirmed was true. To put this to the test, Fallon, with the use of three different stills from promos of the final season, asked him three different theories, and told him to wink if the theory was true or blink if it was untrue.

Harington ultimately weighed in on whether or not Jon Snow dies, if everyone dies, and if his character gets to ride a dragon in the final season. See his answers — or non-answers — in the clip below.

It's a big week for Harington, who is also set to host Saturday Night Live for the first time this weekend. He told Fallon he's both "terrified and confident" to host, explaining that "it's like a rollercoaster" of emotions and that he has the "ultimate admiration" for the show's cast.

Harington also said when he called his mother to tell her the news that he'd be hosting, she didn't know what SNL was. He told her that it "was like stand-up comedy" and her response was, "You don't do that; you're really good at the sad stuff."

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones airs April 14 on HBO. SNL airs Saturday on NBC.