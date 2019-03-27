James Corden Ranks Past Tony Awards Hosts in "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts"

Kobe Bryant also ranked himself, Michael Jordan and LeBron James when he and Cara Delevingne joined Corden to play the fan-favorite game on Tuesday's episode of 'The Late Late Show.'

Kobe Bryant and Cara Delevingne joined James Corden in a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" on Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show.

The host explained that each player would be asked a question. If the player refused to give an honest answer, they had to eat a gross food item that was selected by another player.

Corden kicked off the game when he asked Bryant to rank "legendary" basketball players LeBron James, Michael Jordan and himself from best to worst. While Bryant debated taking a bite of cow tongue, he opted to rank himself as the best player, followed by Jordan and then James.

Later in the game, Corden, who was recently announced as the host of the 2019 Tony Awards, was asked to rank recent hosts for the Broadway ceremony. "It would go Neil Patrick Harris, Hugh Jackman, Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban and Kevin Spacey," he said.

The players began to choose eating the food over answering the questions when Bryant asked Delevingne to rank the clothes from the companies she has modeled for. After she was asked to rank Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry and Chanel, she chose to take a bite from cricket tapenade toast.

Corden called the model a "bitch" when she determined that he would drink hot dog juice if he did not reveal how much of Bryant's new book he had actually read. The host tried to explain the plot of the book, but ultimately took a shot of the liquid. "That is the worst thing we have ever done on the show," Corden declared after he spit out the juice.

Bryant was next asked to name one celebrity he wished didn't have his phone number. When he couldn't think of an answer, he took a bite of a giant water scorpion.

Delevingne kept the trend alive when she opted to take a jello shot with a beetle in it instead of answer who the most famous person to ever hit on her was.

Watch the full game below.