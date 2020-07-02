'The Kominsky Method' to End With Season 3 on Netflix

Netflix is calling a wrap on The Kominsky Method.

The streamer has renewed the critically acclaimed comedy for a third season, which will also be the last for the show. The series starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin won two Golden Globes for its first season — for best comedy series and Douglas' lead performance — and has earned three Emmy nominations.

"The Kominsky Method has been a true passion project for me and it's been an incredible experience to see the warm response from both audiences and critics," said creator and executive produce Chuck Lorre. "I'm excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter."

An episode count and date for the final season haven't been set, as production on many series remains in limbo due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kominsky Method stars Douglas as Sandy Kominsky, an actor who had a brief brush with fame years ago and is now a highly regarded acting coach. Arkin plays Norman, Sandy's agent and friend; Sarah Baker and Nancy Travis also star.

Lorre executive produces via his Warner Bros. TV-based Chuck Lorre Productions. Al Higgins and Douglas are also exec producers.

The end of the series after three seasons follows the familiar Netflix strategy of winding down shows after relatively short lifespans. Only a handful of the streamer's dozens of original series have run for five seasons or more. The announcement of The Kominsky Method's end follows a similar call for Ozark, which will wrap with an expanded fourth season. Netflix recently debuted the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why as well.