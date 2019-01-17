'The Kominsky Method' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

The pickup comes after the show scored surprise Golden Globe wins for best comedy series and for lead actor Michael Douglas.

The good news continues for The Kominsky Method.

After taking home Golden Globes for best comedy series and for lead actor Michael Douglas, the Chuck Lorre-created show has scored a second-season renewal at Netflix.

The series — from Warner Bros. Television, where Lorre is under a lucrative overall deal — will return with eight episodes. (Season one was commissioned for 10, but finished with eight.) The episode count had been a point of contention as Netflix wanted additional installments but Douglas was only interested in a shorter order.

Production on season two is set to begin this month. A return date has not yet been determined.

The Kominsky Method, starring Douglas as an acting coach and Globe nominee Alan Arkin as his friend/agent, debuted Nov. 16 to favorable reviews. The Hollywood Reporter chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg praised the show and said the stars "help put the 'Pee' in 'AARP.'" The series has an 80 percent and a 94 percent rating among critics and viewers, respectively, on Rotten Tomatoes. (Netflix, like other streamers, does not release viewership information.)

The single-camera comedy is Lorre's second series at Netflix following his canceled two-season pot comedy Disjointed. He currently is in the midst of the 12th and final season of CBS' The Big Bang Theory and is awaiting word on the seventh and third seasons of Mom and Young Sheldon, respectively. He also has the multicamera comedy Bob Hearts Abishola as a pilot in contention at CBS. The comedy Golden Globe win for Kominsky Method was Lorre's first in a major category, despite scores of nominations for Big Bang Theory.

"This doesn't happen to me," Lorre said at the Globes podium. "I've been doing this a long time, and I'm up here trembling like a leaf."

Kominsky Method marks Douglas' first TV foray since ABC's Streets of San Francisco, which ran for five seasons between 1972-77. Sarah Baker and Nancy Travis co-star in the comedy, which is executive produced by Lorre, Al Higgins and Douglas.

Lorre's overall deal with Warners expires in June 2020.