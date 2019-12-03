Kristin Chenoweth to Star in Disney+ Comedy

The actress will also be an executive producer of 'The Biggest Star in Appleton.'

Kristin Chenoweth is headed to Disney+.

The actress will star in and executive produce a comedy series called The Biggest Star in Appleton that's in the early stages of development at the streaming platform.

The single-camera comedy comes from 20th Century Fox TV, part of Disney Television Studios, and creator Paul Rudnick (In & Out, Addams Family Values). The potential series would center on Carol Dannhauser (Chenoweth), a mother, wife and waitress in Appleton, Wisconsin, who gets her deepest satisfaction from small-town stardom at her community theater.

Her status is threatened, however, when a struggling New York chorus girl moves back home with dreams of her own.

Rudnick, Chenoweth and Dan Jinks (Milk, American Beauty) will executive produce. The project is a reunion for Chenoweth and Jinks, who was an EP of ABC's Pushing Daisies, for which Chenoweth won an Emmy in 2009. Jinks and Rudnick previously worked together on TV Land pilot I Shudder.

Disney+ launched Nov. 12 with a pair of scripted series — Star Wars entry The Mandalorian and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — and several unscripted shows, along with a huge library of shows and films from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm and National Geographic.

The streaming service has some 15 other scripted series, including several more Star Wars projects and Marvel shows, in the works for premieres over the next couple of years. The Biggest Star in Appleton is one of just three Disney+ scripted projects, however, that's not based on pre-existing IP. (The others are Diary of a Female President, due to premiere in January, and David E. Kelley's Big Shot.)

Deadline first reported the news.