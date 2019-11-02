Kristen Stewart Plays World War II Worker, Jury Foreman in Second 'SNL' Hosting Gig

The episode also tackled recent political news like Beto O'Rourke dropping out of the presidential race and Trump changing his residency to Florida.

Kristen Stewart returned to Saturday Night Live as a host for the Nov. 2 episode, tackling a variety of different roles throughout.

At the top of the show, she performed an audience question-and-answer style monologue after making a joke about not being comfortable talking about herself. She then proceeded to ask her audience members personal questions about their own lives. Pete Davidson, who has made sparse appearances this season, also showed up during the monologue and said he would answer anything because he "puts it all out there."

Stewart appeared in a World War II-themed sketch about Rosie the Riveter, also starring Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant as women workers who heckled the men fighting the war. In the sketch, the women made vulgar references about how they would kill Hitler.

In a digital short, Stewart played an adult who didn’t know how to talk to children. It was a commercial parody for a version of the language app Duolingo that teaches adults how to communicate with kids.

It’s never too late to learn, with new Duolingo for Talking to Children. #SNL pic.twitter.com/HXgQcccV1w — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 3, 2019

Playing the wife of a character by Beck Bennett, Stewart also appeared in a sketch about a luxury home paint brand in which Aidy Bryant kept mispronouncing the word "color" and exaggerating how fancy the paint is.

A musical parody featured Stewart in a pop-punk band about office workers lamenting corporate culture while actively immersed in it.

This one’s going out to all the corporate drones out there. #SNL pic.twitter.com/UsLnJwBR6T — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 3, 2019

Weekend Update tackled the recent news of Trump changing his residency to Florida, Beto O’Rourke dropping out of the Democratic race, the California fires, Elizabeth Warren’s Medicare for all plan, Harvey Weinstein, as well as Jeffrey Epstein.

A sketch about a jury’s deliberations dealt with racial bias in the criminal justice system. Stewart played the foreman, whose stomach kept growling, but then the joke became that all of the white people on the jury’s stomachs were making sounds that eventually sounded like the melody to "Pony" by Ginuwine.

Stewart also played a pansexual woman trying to hit on a couple played by Kenan Thompson and Ego Nwodim.

The final sketch featured Stewart and Bennett playing an overtly sexual older couple on a star-gazing trip.