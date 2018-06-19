Kristen Wiig Exits Apple Comedy Amid 'Wonder Woman' Scheduling Conflict

The 10-episode comedy inspired by Curtis Sittenfeld's upcoming short-story collection You Think It, I'll Say It, is on hold as producers regroup.

Kristen Wiig won't be returning to the small screen anytime soon.

The actress has dropped out of her planned starring role in Apple's untitled comedy inspired by Curtis Sittenfeld's upcoming short-story collection You Think It, I'll Say It. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the planned production schedule for the Apple comedy overlapped with the Saturday Night Live alum's filming schedule for the Wonder Woman sequel, where she will play the villain, Cheetah.

The Apple comedy is now on hold as producers regroup. Recasting remains a possibility after the company picked up the project straight to series with a 10-episode order. This was Apple's first scripted comedy order. Sources stress Apple remains high on the script and hopes to move forward with the series.

The Apple show was due to be Wiig's return to television after seven seasons on NBC's Lorne Michaels-produced SNL, where she was a regular from 2005-2012 and earned three supporting actress in a comedy Emmy nominations. Since exiting the sketch series, Wiig has focused on features including Bridesmaids (for which she earned an Oscar nomination for co-writing the original screenplay), Downsizing, mother! and Ghostbusters, among others.

Colleen McGuinness (30 Rock) created the series and serves as showrunner. She will exec produce alongside Reese Witherspoon, her Hello Sunshine topper Lauren Neustadter and Wiig. Sittenfeld is on board as a consulting producer. A studio is not yet attached; the series is expected to be set up soon. (Apple does not own the show.)

Apple earlier on Tuesday picked up immigration anthology Little America as its 12th scripted original. The tech giant and iPhone maker has not yet revealed how — or when — it will release its rapidly growing roster of originals.

Deadline first reported the Wiig news.