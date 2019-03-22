Kristin Cavallari to Host Fox's 'Paradise Hotel' Reboot

When Paradise Hotel first aired on Fox in 2003, Kristin Cavallari was a high-school student in Laguna Beach, Calif., and MTV hadn't yet come to the town to make her and some of her friends famous.

Now Fox has tapped Cavallari to host a new version of the reality series. Paradise Hotel will have a two-hour premiere Thursday, May 9 on Fox and air three nights a week for five weeks in what the network is calling an "as it happens" format.

"Kristin grew up on the frontlines of reality television and is the perfect host to introduce Paradise Hotel to a new generation of viewers," said Rob Wade, president alternative entertainment and specials at Fox. "The show is a fun balance of romantic love, cutthroat competition and humor, and Kristin's unique experience, especially with live television, makes her the best person to navigate the wild, unpredictable moments."

Added Cavallari, "I’m so excited to be hosting Paradise Hotel this summer! This show literally has everything — dating, love triangles, alliances, competition — and I can't wait to stir the pot and have a front-row seat to all the drama."

As with the previous version, the new Paradise Hotel will send a group of singles to a tropical resort for a competition with a big cash prize at the end. One guest will check out each week, and a new one will check in. The 2019 twist is that viewers can try to influence the game via social media, including helping decide who stays or goes. Episodes will air Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in May and June.

Paradise Hotel comes from Mentorn Media, which created the format and SallyAnn Salsano's 495 Productions. Salsano (Jersey Shore), Celia Taylor, Becca Walker, Paul Osborne and James Sunderland executive produce.