Kristin Kreuk Returns to CW in Summer Legal Drama

The network has picked up U.S. broadcast rights to Canadian drama 'Burden of Truth.'

Kristin Kreuk is returning to The CW.

The younger-skewing broadcast network has acquired U.S. broadcast rights to Canadian drama Burden of Truth, starring the former Smallville and Beauty and the Beast actress.

The 10-episode drama, which premiered in January on the CBC, stars Kreuk as a big-city lawyer who returns to her hometown to take on what she thinks is a simple case, only to find herself in a fight for justice for a group of sick girls. Peter Mooney and Alex Carterco-star in the series that brings Kreuk back to her longtime home at The CW.

The CW will launch the series in the summer, with a formal premiere date still to be determined. Burden of Truth joins a CW summer roster that also includes fellow acquired drama The Outpost as well as new episodes of Supergirl, The 100, Life Sentence and the final season of The Originals. On the unscripted side, The CW will again return with new seasons of Penn and Teller: Fool Us, Masters of Illusion and Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Burden of Truth, from IFC Films and Entertainment One, was created by Brad Simpson (Rookie Blue) and counts Kreuk, Ilana Frank, Linda Pope and Jocelyn Hamilton among its exec producers. Showrunners Noelle Carbone and Adriana Maggs stepped down after season one.

Watch the Burden of Truth trailer, below.