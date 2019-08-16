Superman Prequel 'Krypton' Canceled at Syfy

Additionally, the 'Lobo' spinoff will not move forward at the cable network, though producers Warner Horizon will shop the pilot elsewhere.

Krypton will not live to see another day.

Syfy has opted to cancel the drama, which told the story of Superman's grandfather, after two seasons. The decision arrives mere days after the David Goyer-produced drama starring Cameron Cuffe wrapped its sophomore frame.

The drama, which was produced by an outside studio — Warner Horizon — was unable to cut through and find an audience. Wednesday's finale drew just 350,000 same-day viewers, with season two averaging a total of only 408,000. That's down considerably from the 1.8 million viewers (with three days of DVR) from season one.

Syfy renewed the series for a second season in May 2018 after Krypton ranked as the Chris McCumber-led network's best series premiere in more than three years and its most-watched debut series in four. Season one of Krypton is streaming on DC Universe, with the sophomore season expected to join the Warners-backed platform in 2020.

Additionally, the DC Entertainment-produced spinoff Lobo has also been passed over at Syfy. Producers Warner Horizon will shop the project about the comic book character — played by Emmett J. Scanlan — to other outlets. Lobo was introduced and Scanlan recurred during season two of Krypton. The spinoff is overseen by Krypton showrunner Cameron Welsh.

Krypton is the latest series to get the ax at Syfy, which also recently canceled Deadly Class and Happy after one and two seasons, respectively.

Syfy's scripted roster now consists of The Magicians, acquisitions Wynonna Earp and Van Helsing, The Purge (which also airs on cable sibling USA Network) and the upcoming Resident Alien. The latter is awaiting a premiere date on the NBCUniversal-owned cabler.

On the development side, Syfy's pipeline includes pilots Cipher and (Future) Cult Classic and a script order for a Chucky update.