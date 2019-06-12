'Krypton' Spinoff 'Lobo' in the Works at Syfy

Syfy is looking to expand the world of Krypton.

The NBCUniversal-owned cable network is developing a spinoff of the Warner Horizon TV series built around the character of Lobo. The DC Comics character will make his debut during season two of the Syfy drama, which returns Wednesday.

Emmett J. Scanlan — who is set to recur as Lobo in season two of Krypton — will reprise his role in the spinoff, should the project — which is currently in development — move to a pilot and beyond. Krypton exec producer Cameron Welsh will pen the script and exec produce the spinoff.

Lobo is from the peaceful planet of Czarnia. He was born a devil in the midst of utopia. Loosely translated from his native language, his name means "he who devours your entrails and thoroughly enjoys it." As a teenager, he single-handedly slaughtered his entire civilization, becoming the last of his race. Now the mercenary roams the universe on his motorcycle, getting paid for what he loves most: murder and mayhem.

The decision to bring Lobo into the Krypton world and potentially expand into his own series arrives as Warner Bros. — which controls the rights to DC characters on both the big and small screens — is eyeing the big-bad for a feature film. Warner Bros. Pictures is developing Lobo as a possible directing vehicle for Michael Bay. A movie take on Lobo has been in various stages of development for more than 15 years, with Will Smith, Dwayne Johnson, Guy Richie and Brad Peyton all previously connected with the IP.

For Syfy, Lobo joins a development pipeline that also includes Chucky, The Woods, Night Gallery, Wayward Children, The Raven Cycle and Death Is My BFF along with pilots (Future) Cult Classic and Cipher.

Syfy's current scripted roster includes The Magicians, Van Helsing, Krypton and The Purge, with the cabler recently axing Deadly Class and Happy. The future of Wynonna Earp remains in limbo as producers IDW seek funding for the previously announced fourth season.