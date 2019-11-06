'Kung Fu' Reboot From Greg Berlanti, 'Blindspot' Team Lands at The CW

Another reboot is in the works at The CW, and this one is based on the cult 1970s series Kung Fu.

The drama from prolific producer Greg Berlanti and Blindspot executive producer Christina M. Kim will put an Asian-American woman at the center of the show. The Warner Bros. TV project was in development at Fox last year with a different writer, Albert Kim.

The original series, created by Ed Spielman, starred David Carradine as the orphaned son of an American man and a Chinese woman who trains at a Shaolin monastery and ends up wandering the 19th century American West.

The premise of the reboot remains intact after switching networks. It centers on a young Chinese-American woman who drops out of college following a quarter-life crisis and goes on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. When she returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption, she uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin virtues to protect the community and bring criminals to justice — all while searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her.

Kim, whose credits also include Lost and Hawaii Five-0, will write the script and executive produce with Blindspot creator Martin Gero, Berlanti and Berlanti Productions head Sarah Schechter. Berlanti Productions has more than 20 series either on the air or in development across seven different outlets — including fully half of The CW's current scripted output and NBC's Blindspot, which is set to air its final season in 2020.

Kung Fu is being produced by Gero's Quinn's House and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. TV. It joins a development slate at The CW that includes Superman & Lois (also from Berlanti), a Walker, Texas Ranger remake starring Jared Padalecki and a prequel to the sci-fi series The 100.