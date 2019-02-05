Kyle Gallner to Star in CBS All Access Drama 'Interrogation'

The actor will play the same character across more than 30 years in the streamer's nonlinear crime series.

CBS All Access has found the subject of its Interrogation.

The true-crime drama, which is designed to tell a nonlinear story, has cast Kyle Gallner in the lead role. The Outsiders and Finest Hours actor will play a young man accused and convicted of murdering his mother — and keep playing the character as he ages more than 30 years, mirroring the real-life case on which the show is based.

After his conviction, Gallner's character spends more than two decades trying to prove his innocence. The first nine of Interrogation's 10 episodes are made to be watched in any order; the 10th will be released on its own some time after the others and depict the resolution of the case.

Anders Weidemann and John Mankiewicz (Bosch, House of Cards) co-created the series and executive produce with Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate of Fabrik Entertainment. CBS Television Studios is producing with Fabrik.

Interrogation, which doesn't yet have a launch date, will join a roster of originals on CBS All Access that includes Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Fight, Strange Angel, Tell Me a Story and No Activity, plus several forthcoming Trek series, the Jordan Peele-led Twilight Zone reboot and an adaptation of Stephen King's The Stand.

