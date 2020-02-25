9:30am PT by Lesley Goldberg
Kyle Killen Inks Broadcast-Only Overall Deal With Fox
Kyle Killen is returning to his former stomping grounds.
The former Lone Star creator has signed a broadcast-only overall deal with Fox Entertainment. Under the pact, Killen will develop scripted series for the independent broadcast network via his Chapter Eleven production banner fronted by Scott Pennington.
"I have had the pleasure of working with Kyle on a number of series over the past decade," said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. "He is an incredible talent and that rare voice who is able to write in any genre that interests him. As Fox Entertainment continues to pursue its hand-crafted approach to development, I know working closely with Kyle, along with Scott and Keith Redmon at Anonymous Content, will result in the creation of distinctive programming for viewers."
The news comes a decade after Killen's critically adored Fox drama Lone Star was canceled after a then-stunning two episodes. His credits include network dramas Mind Games and Awake. He's currently co-showrunner on Showtime's video game adaptation Halo, which is in production in Europe. Sources told THR last March that the decision to bring in a second showrunner (Steven Kane, The Last Ship) came directly from Killen, who wanted to focus on the big-budget project's stateside production — including writing and producing — as he sought a partner who was able to spend the better part of a year in Budapest during physical production on Halo. Killen is expected to be on set but not full time. Showtime, in announcing the series pickup a few years ago, called Halo its "most ambitious series ever."
"Some of my favorite experiences in television have come from working with Michael, so the opportunity to collaborate with him and the talented team he's assembled at Fox was a no-brainer for us," Killen said.
Broadcast only overall deals are becoming increasingly popular in the Peak TV era where proven showrunners are in high demand. Fox, for its part, has signed other broadcast-only overalls — like Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf) — as the network begins to restock its roster of creatives after its studio counterpart was sold off to Disney last year.
