Kylie Bunbury Lands Lead Role in David E. Kelley's 'Big Sky' at ABC

Pitch and When They See Us star Kylie Bunbury is headed for The Big Sky at ABC.

The actress has signed on to a lead role in the straight-to-series drama from David E. Kelley. She joins a cast that also includes Ryan Phillippe, Katheryn Winnick, John Carroll Lynch, Dedee Pfeiffer and Brian Geraghty.

The series will center on former cop Jenny Hoyt (Winnick) and private detective Cassie Dewell (Bunbury), who team up on a search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. They discover the two girls aren't the only ones to go missing from the area and start a race against time to stop the perpetrator before another woman is taken.

Bunbury's Cassie is a former rodeo rider and the junior partner of Cody Hoyt (Phillippe), Jenny's ex, at their firm of Hoyt and Dewell. She's eager to get involved in the case of the missing girls.

Bunbury starred in Fox's critically praised Pitch in 2016 and was part of Ava DuVernay's Emmy-winning Netflix limited series When They See Us. Her credits also include Under the Dome, Game Night and the title role in a remake of Get Christie Love that ABC piloted in 2018. She is repped by ICM Partners, Principal LA and attorney Cheryl Snow.

The Big Sky comes from A+E Studios and Disney's 20th Television. The prolific Kelley (Big Little Lies, Mr. Mercedes), at ABC for the first time since Boston Legal ended in 2008, executive produces with Paul Fineman, C.J. Box, Matthew Gross and director Paul McGuigan.

The Big Sky is part of ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke's commitment to make the network the No. 1 broadcaster for women again. The straight-to-series order is also a rare one for ABC, which has typically only handed them out to low-cost acquired and international programming largely reserved to air in the summer months.

The significant order should be considered as a nod to Kelley's track record (he most recently won pretty much every major award for the first season of HBO's Big Little Lies and counts Ally McBeal, The Practice, Picket Fences and L.A. Law among his impressive body of work); and as a potential precaution against a Writers Guild of America strike that could allow ABC to get a jump on scripts, casting and hiring other writers and directors before a potential pencils-down moment on May 1 should the guild and the studios fail to come to an agreement. The Big Sky is ABC's first official series order for the 2020-21 broadcast season.

Kelley also has the high-school basketball dramedy Big Shots, starring John Stamos, set up at Disney+ and is adapting Michael Connelly's The Lincoln Lawyer for CBS, which has given the project a series production commitment. Kelley is also developing a limited-series take on Stephen King's The Institute for Spyglass TV, though that project doesn't have an outlet attached yet.