Kyra Sedgwick to Topline ABC Comedy 'My Village'

The former star of 'The Closer' is returning to the network to star in a multicamera family comedy.

Kyra Sedgwick is returning to ABC, this time as the star of a comedy.

The star of TNT's The Closer and ABC's Ten Days in the Valley will lead the cast of My Village, a multicamera pilot from New Adventures of Old Christine creator Kari Lizer. Sedgwick will play a Midwestern empty-nester who moves to Los Angeles and re-inserts herself into the lives of her adult children.

Sedgwick's Jean Raines is earthy, unfiltered and emotional. Born and raised in Iowa, she is practical and can’t be bothered with sugar coating. Very comfortable in her own skin, Jean is not a natural fit in the L.A. culture of anti-aging remedies and butt implants. She is a person that people confide in, except sometimes her own children. Jean is a fierce defender of her family and will stop at nothing to protect her connection to them. The sudden loss of her husband has left her a tad neurotic when it comes to worrying about the well-being of the people she loves.

Sedgwick earned five Emmy nominations for The Closer, winning the award for best lead actress in a drama in 2010. She recurs on NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine and recently starred in the feature Villains, which premiered at SXSW in 2019. She has also directed episodes of Showtime's City on a Hill and Ray Donovan, CBS' God Friended Me and The CW's In the Dark. Sedgwick is repped by CAA, MGMT Entertainment and Schreck Rose.

My Village is one of seven comedy pilots ABC has ordered for possible spots on its 2020-21 schedule — and the only multicamera effort of the bunch. It hails from Sony Pictures TV and ABC Studios. Lizer is writing and executive producing, with Pam Fryman (How I Met Your Mother, One Day at a Time) directing.