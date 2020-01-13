'The L Word: Generation Q' and 'Work in Progress' Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

The sequel series from showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan and comedy from Lilly Wachowski will both return to the premium cable network.

Showtime is keeping The L Word and comedy Work in Progress on its schedule.

The premium cable network announced Monday during its time at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour that it has renewed sequel series The L Word: Generation Q and comedy Work in Progress second seasons. Both The L Word update and from Lilly Wachowski entry will be back for 10 episodes each, up two from their respective debuts.

"The L Word: Generation Q took our original series that was revered and reinvigorated it for a new generation and a new era,” said Showtime Entertainment president Gary Levine. “The result has been a show that appeals to all generations for its relevance, its fearlessness, its emotion and its fun. I can’t wait to see what Marja, along with Ilene and this talented ensemble, will deliver for season two.”

“We could not be more gratified that both critics and viewers are responding to the spark of creativity and original point of view that blew us away when we first saw the pilot that screened at Sundance last year,” said fellow Showtime Entertainment president Jana Winograde. “We fell in love with Abby at first sight, and are eager to share in the laughter (and tears) that she, Tim and Lilly will undoubtedly evoke in season two.”

The L Word, from series creator Ilene Chaiken and showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan, original stars Jennifer Beals, Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey with a new younger generation of cast members including Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas and Sepideh Moafi. Beals, Moennig and Hailey all exec produce alongside Ryan and Chaiken. The idea for the revival stemmed from a conversation between Beals and Chaiken following Trump's presidential victory. The news arrives ahead of the Jan. 26 season one finale.



Work in progress was created and written by Chicago improv duo Abby McEnany and Tim Mason and co-written by Wachowski (The Matrix). McEnany stars as a fictionalized version of herself whose misfortune and despair unexpectedly lead her to a vibrantly transformative relationship. The season finale also airs Jan. 26.



The renewals were one of a wave of announcements that came during Showtime's TCA day. Other news premiere dates for Billions (May 3), Black Monday (March 15), The Chi (July 5) and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (April 26).

The L Word is part of a Showtime scripted slate that also includes Ray Donovan, Shameless, Kidding, Halo, City on a Hill, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Rust, Mr. Ripley, Good Lord Bird and Your Honor, among others.