'The L Word': Meet the Four New Stars of 'Generation Q'

Meet Generation Q.

Arienne Mandi (Baja), Leo Sheng (Adam), Jacqueline Toboni (Easy) and Rosanny Zayas (Orange Is the New Black) will star in Showtime's The L Word revival, subtitled Generation Q. They will play the new generation of LGBTQIA characters joining original stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey in the updated take on the groundbreaking drama from showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan and exec producer Ilene Chaiken.

The rebooted series follows Bette Porter (Beals), Alice Pieszecki (Hailey) and Shane McCutcheon (Moennig) as their lives are intertwined new faces including Dani Nùñez (Mandi), Micah Lee (Sheng), Sarah Finley (Toboni) and Sophie Suarez (Zayas) as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A.

Mandi's Dani is a powerful and calculating PR executive whose ambition is only tested by her conscience. Sheng's Micah is an earnest, soft-spoken adjunct professor who is forced to confront his fear of vulnerability. Toboni's Sarah "Finley" is a charming but unfocused assistant who struggles to reconcile her sexual orientation with her religious upbringing. Sayas' Sophie is a TV producer who guards her heart and is quick to put other people's needs before her own.

The eight-episode L Word revival will debut in the fall. Ryan previously told THR in an exclusive first interview about the series that her new take would launch with fan-favorites Bette, Alice and Shane all having moved to Silver Lake and exploring how their lives have changed in the decade since creator Chaiken's original series went off the air. Ryan's take will explore what L.A. really looks like as well as issues within the LGBTQ community.

Mandi, repped by Greene & Associates, counts Baja, Hawaii Five-0 and NCIS among her credits. Sheng, repped by Jenevieve Brewer, was in Sundance, Outfest and Stonewall 50 official selection Adam, set to debut in the summer. Toboni, repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management, previously worked with Ryan on indie film Liked and counts Easy among her credits. Zayas, who is with Buchwald, Anonymous Content and Peikoff Mahan, counts The Code, Elementary andInstinct among her credits.

