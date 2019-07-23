'The L Word': Olivia Thirlby, Fortune Feimster Join Showtime Sequel (Exclusive)

Showtime's The L Word revival is adding to its cast.

Olivia Thirlby Fortune Feimster, Lex Scott Davis and Sophie Giannamore have been tapped to guest on Generation Q, the eight-episode revival with original stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey.

The rebooted series follows Bette Porter (Beals), Alice Pieszecki (Hailey) and Shane McCutcheon (Moennig) as their lives are intertwined with new faces. Arienne Mandi (Baja), Leo Sheng (Adam), Jacqueline Toboni (Easy) and Rosanny Zayas (Orange Is the New Black) are the new series regulars in the cast.

Thirlby (Juno) will guest-star as the kind-hearted Rebecca, who often finds herself attracted to the wrong kind of women. Stand-up/actress Feimster (The Mindy Project) will play Heather, an aspiring comedian who lacks boundaries. Davis (The First Purge) is set as Quiara, a sensual lead singer whose international travels bring her back to L.A. Giannamore (Transparent) will portray Jordi, a rebellious teen with absent parents.

Playwright and screenwriter Marja-Lewis Ryan will serve as showrunner and executive produce alongside original series creator Ilene Chaiken. Beals, Moennig and Hailey will also exec produce. The series will debut in the fall.

Thirlby is repped by ICM Partners, 3 Arts and Hansen Jacobson; Davis is with CAA, Luber Roklin and Jeffrey Hynick and Ryan LeVine; Feimster is with ICM Partners, Nicole Garcia Management and Lichter Grossman; Giannamore is with Paradigm.

