'L Word' Sequel Gets Title, Fall Debut on Showtime

Showtime has given a name to the next iteration of its series The L Word.

The new show will be called The L Word: Generation Q and will continue the story told in the 2004-09 series while also welcoming a new group of characters. Production on the eight-episode season is set to begin this summer in Los Angeles for a fall premiere on the premium cable network.

Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey will continue their roles from the original series and be joined by "a new generation of diverse, self-possessed LGBTQIA characters experiencing love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A.," per Showtime's logline.

Showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan told The Hollywood Reporter she wants to "honor the spirit of the first [series] and make it more inclusive."

"I want to find things that are uniquely L.A. but are super real," Ryan said. "We don't all work in the entertainment industry. There's way more Latina representation because we're in L.A. In terms of socioeconomic classes, the original did a pretty good job where like I still have friends that sleep on people's couches, like Shane [Moennig] did."

Ryan also said the show will feature "more than one" transgender character and that they will be played by trans actors. The original show was criticized for casting a cisgender actor in a trans role.

"I don't think anyone at the time knew any better than to cast a cis person to play a trans person, and that that wasn't good and didn't send the right message," she told THR. "I felt weird about it but I didn't have any words to describe how I felt, and I didn't have a solution for it, either. It wasn't like I was like, 'Why didn't they just cast a trans person?' We didn't have that word. The idea of being able to have words for things and to be able to represent people in a more realistic way is something I'm excited to do as well."

Ryan is executive producing The L Word: Generation Q with L Word creator Ilene Chaiken, Beals, Moennig, Hailey and Kristen Campo. Steph Green directed the pilot and is an exec producer of the episode.