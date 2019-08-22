'The L Word': Showtime Debuts First Footage From 'Generation Q'

Showtime is getting an early start on building buzz for its The L Word sequel.

The premium cable network on Thursday released the first footage for Generation Q, the eight-episode revival featuring original stars Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey, Katherine Moennig.

Joined by a new cast — Arienne Mandi, Micah Lee, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas and Sepideh Moafi — the new take, as the original did, follows the group as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A.

The series sees Beals (Bette), Moennig (Shane) and Hailey (Alice) move to Silver Lake and explores how their lives have changed in the decade since creator Ilene Chaiken's original went off the air. Marja-Lewis Ryan serves as showrunner on the new series. (Click here to read an extensive interview with Ryan about her vision for the sequel.)

Check out the new footage, below.