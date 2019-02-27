Lady Gaga Addresses Bradley Cooper Romance Rumors: "That's What We Wanted You to See"

In one of the Oscar's most viral moments, Gaga and director and co-star Cooper performed the hit song "Shallow' from their film 'A Star Is Born,' with many viewers taking to social media to note the chemistry between the two.

Lady Gaga, fresh off her best original song Oscar win for A Star Is Born's "Shallow," stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday to chat about Sunday's awards show, the encore release of the movie, and the romance rumors between her and Bradley Cooper.

Of the performance, Kimmel said, "We were watching it at home and wondered, 'What's going on between these two?' And it caused this big controversy because you had such a connection with Bradley, that instantly, and I guess this is a compliment, people started saying, 'Oh, well they must be in love.'"

Gaga, after rolling her eyes, responded, "First of all, social media quite frankly is the toilet of the internet and what it has done to pop culture is abysmal. And people saw love, and guess what, that's what we wanted you to see. This is a love song, the movie is a love story."

She added that she trusted Cooper with directing the performance at the Oscars, as she did with the film. "From a performance perspective it was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time. I mean, look, I've had my arm around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world. When you're singing love songs, that's what you want people to feel," she said.

"Are you having an affair with Tony Bennett, be honest?" Kimmel joked. "No, I'm an artist and I guess we did a good job and, told ya," she said, holding up her Oscar statuette, which she brought with her.

"I don't feel like I won, I feel like we won," she added.

On Wednesday it was announced that A Star Is Born would return to more than 1,150 theaters with 12 minutes of new footage starting this Friday.

Of the new release, Gaga explained, "It's 12 minutes of additional footage — it's A Star Is Born encore — and [Cooper] did it because he was working on the version of the film for home, for when you guys buy it off the internet. So go see it in theaters, it will be out for a week."

When Kimmel asked if she'd ever seen the movie at the theater with a real audience, she said that she had. "I'm squatted in the back, with the popcorn — hiding — but then I sneak out [with 30 minutes to go] because the ending of the movie is so sad I can't take it," she said.

When asked by Kimmel if the ending to the film changed with the encore release, she teased that "you're gonna have to go see it to find out."