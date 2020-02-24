Lake Bell Signs Pod Deal at Disney's 20th TV

The 'Bless This Mess' co-creator and star will set up shop at the studio that produces her ABC series.

Lake Bell is making a home at 20th Century Fox TV.

The multihyphenate has signed a pod deal with the Disney Television Studios unit, which produces her ABC series Bless This Mess. Under the deal, her Lake Bell Prod. will develop series projects for the studio.

"Lake Bell is a creative force of nature whose incredible talent extends from acting and directing to writing and producing," said Carolyn Cassidy, president creative affairs at 20th TV. "Her hard work and creativity have helped make Bless This Mess into the hilarious, original and warm series we adore. We are thrilled to be able to continue to tell great stories with Lake for multiple platforms."

Bell co-created Bless This Mess with New Girl's Liz Meriwether — who also has an overall deal at 20th — and stars opposite Dax Shepard in the comedy about a New York couple that moves to Nebraska after inheriting a relative's farm. The show is in its second season at the network.

Bell has also directed episodes of Adult Swim's Childrens Hospital and Hulu's Casual, and wrote, directed and starred in feature films In a World … and I Do … Until I Don't.

"I'm supremely keen to expand my partnership with Carolyn Cassidy, Craig Hunegs, Howard Kurtzman, and the entire 20th Century Fox Television family," said Bell. "They've been longtime champions of my work, so I'm honored to be able to find a TV home for my company, Lake Bell Prod. Already, they've been exceedingly supportive in my future projects, spanning all tones and genres. But that doesn't mean my office will be on the lot, because, you know … traffic."

Bell is repped by UTA, Tavistock Wood, ID and Ziffren Brittenham. She joins a roster of creatives at the studio that includes Meriwether, Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, Steven Canals (Pose), Drew Goddard (The Good Place), I. Marlene King (Pretty Little Liars) and Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu, among others.