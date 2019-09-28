Larry David, Maya Rudolph Shine as Sanders, Harris in ‘SNL’ Democratic Town Hall Sketch

After a cold open dealing with Trump impeachment proceedings, Saturday Night Live performed another sketch featuring the Democratic candidates for president. The group participated in a town hall about impeachment.

Larry David returned to the show with a cameo as Bernie Sanders, and Maya Rudolph played Kamala Harris. "I’m America’s cool aunt, a fun aunt, I call that a funt," Rudolph’s Harris said. "The kind of funt that will give you weed but then arrest you for that weed." She also plugged fake television shows, including Kamala on TNT.

Alex Moffat played Beto O’Rourke, new castmember Bowen Yang played Andrew Yang, Chris Redd played Cory Booker, and Weekend Update host made a rare sketch appearance as Pete Buttigieg. New castmember Chloe Fineman played Marianne Williamson, who joined the town hall via astral projection. "I will trap his soul inside this crystal, which I should note is also a yoni egg," she said of Trump.

The evening’s host Woody Harrelson played Joe Biden. "Daddy’s here, America," he said. "I see you, I hear you, I sniff you, and I hug you from behind."

Kate McKinnon brought back her Elizabeth Warren impression. "I hope you all enjoyed hot girl summer, because it’s school librarian fall," she said.

"Free college, free healthcare, free refills on any medium sized soft drink," David’s Sanders said in closing remarks.