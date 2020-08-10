Larry Wilmore to Host Peacock Late-Night Show

Larry Wilmore is headed back to late night.

The former Nightly Show host is set to lead a weekly show on Peacock, joining the previously announced Amber Ruffin Show to form a topical comedy block on the streamer. Peacock has ordered 11 episodes of Wilmore's show and nine of Ruffin's; both are set to premiere in September.

"I'm honored to have the chance to not only be back on television but to partner with the great team at Peacock," said Wilmore. "Apparently there's a lot going on in the world right now and a big election happening soon, so I'm happy to have a place in the conversation."

Said Ruffin of her series, "Having a late-night show on Peacock is so exciting! We can't wait to write sketches, songs and jokes about this terrible time we call now!"

Late Night With Seth Meyers writer and performer Ruffin is the first Black woman to write for a late night talk show in the United States. The Amber Ruffin Show will feature her signature smart and silly take on the week's news, and no matter what's happening in the world, she'll respond to it with a mix of seriousness, nonsense and evening gowns.

Ruffin executive produces with fellow Late Night writer Jenny Hagel, Meyers and Mike Shoemaker. The show comes from Universal TV and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

Wilmore's untitled show will feature the host having real conversations with high-profile people from the worlds of sports, politics and entertainment. Each episode will cover the election and engage in the important conversations of the week and be funny, sometimes serious, potentially awkward and definitely honest.

Wilmore, who has an overall deal at Universal TV, executive porduces with Jo Miller, Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch, David Miner and Michael Rotenberg. Jax Media and Universal TV produce.