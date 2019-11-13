Larry Wilmore Lands Rom-Com at NBC

The former 'Nightly Show' host and exec producer will team with comedian London Hughes on the project.

Larry Wilmore is teaming up with British comedian London Hughes for a comedy at NBC.

The duo will co-write and executive produce the untitled single-camera project from Universal TV, which has a put pilot commitment at the network — meaning NBC would pay a penalty if it's not ordered to series. Hughes will also star as London Jones, who after getting dumped by her boyfriend in England comes to American to find success, herself and maybe even love.

"I’m beyond thrilled to be working with such an exciting fresh voice as London Hughes in her dream come true," said Wilmore. "Rarely does a star burst on the scene as instantly bright as she has, and partnering with Universal Television and NBC makes this truly a dream team."

The project is the first from Wilmore under a four-year overall deal he signed at Universal TV in May after having spent three years at ABC Studios. The former host and executive producer of Comedy Central's Nightly Show and producer of (among others) The Bernie Mac Show, Insecure, The PJ's and Black-ish is back at the studio where he helped launch The Office as a consulting producer in the show's early days.

Wilmore Films' Candace Rodney will produce the project. The company is also behind legal drama Reasonable Doubt, which is in development at ABC and also counts Kerry Washington as an exec producer. Wilmore is repped by 3 Arts, UTA and Hansen Jacobson.

Hughes' stand-up show To Catch a Dick was nominated for best show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards — the first time in 39 years a black U.K. woman earned such a nomination. She has guest-starred on Fleabag and has numerous credits on British TV as a presenter and panelist. Hughes is repped by UTA, Haven Entertainment, Ziffren Brittenham and Curtis Brown Group in the U.K.

"This show is honestly something I've wanted since I was 8 years old, and I can’t believe I get to make it for NBC with the absolute legend that is Larry Wilmore!" said Hughes. "Excited is an understatement! I’m this close to peeing myself."

The Wilmore-Hughes comedy joins an NBC development roster that includes esports comedy The Squad from Johnny Galecki, dramas from Amy Poehler, Julie Plec and Supergirl showrunners Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner (along with uber-producer Greg Berlanti), and updates of movies St. Elmo's Fire and Serendipity. The network has also given a straight-to-series order for a comedy from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock (30 Rock) that will star Ted Danson as the mayor of Los Angeles.