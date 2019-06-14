'L.A.'s Finest' Renewed for Season 2 at Spectrum

The series starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba is the first to debut under the Spectrum Originals banner from Charter Communications.

Spectrum Originals is going for a second season of its first original series.

L.A.'s Finest, starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, has been picked up for a second season. The 13-episode first season is available to subscribers of Spectrum, which snagged the Sony-produced show after NBC passed on it in 2018. Union and Alba made the renewal announcement at the Monte Carlo Television Festival.

"We're thrilled L.A.’s Finest has resonated with our subscribers in such a major way. When I first saw the pilot — a show about two strong women learning to trust and support each other and still getting into plenty of trouble — I knew I'd follow them anywhere," said Katherine Pope, head of Spectrum Originals. "Kudos to Gabrielle and Jessica, as stars and executive producers, along with creators Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis and everyone else involved, for helping us launch our first original series and making the decision to greenlight a second season incredibly easy."

Sonnier and Margolis were victims of an on-set accident in February when a stunt went awry and sent a shipping container toppling onto their bodies. Margolis was treated and released, but Sonnier's injury was much more severe, requiring one of his legs to be amputated below the knee.

Union reprises her character from Bad Boys II, Syd Burnett, as she leaves life in Miami behind and becomes an LAPD detective, partnered with Alba's Nancy McKenna.

“We are overwhelmed by the audience’s response to L.A.’s Finest,” said Sony Pictures TV president Jeff Frost. ”Gabrielle and Jessica are brilliant together, and our incredible showrunners Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis and Pam Veasey did an amazing job of crafting an action-packed and riveting season one. We can't wait to work again with this amazing team of prolific and talented executive producers and dive into the next chapter for Syd and Nancy."

Jerry Bruckheimer Television and 2.0 Entertainment produce L.A.'s Finest in association with Sony Pictures TV. Union, Alba, Margolis, Sonnier, Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Veasey, Doug Belgrad, Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Morrone and Anton Cropper, who directed the pilot, are all executive producers.

Spectrum Originals will debut Curfew, a co-production with Sky UK, on June 24. The service from Charter Communications will also be home to a Mad About You revival starring Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt and Lionsgate-produced Manhunt (whose first season aired on Discovery).