'Last Call With Carson Daly' Ending After 17 Years on NBC

Daly will remain at the network as host of 'The Voice' and part of the 'Today' team.

NBC is giving a last call to Last Call With Carson Daly, announcing plans to wind down the late-night show after 17 years.

The network says Daly decided to step away from Last Call in part to have more time with his family, though he will still be a prominent face on NBC. Daly will continue his duties as host of The Voice in primetime and on Today, where he delivers social media-driven reports from the show's Orange Room.

NBC will continue programming the 1:30 a.m. slot, with a new show to be announced soon.

One potential candidate: Chelsea Handler, who has a first-look deal with NBCUniversal and hosted Chelsea Lately on E! for seven seasons and Chelsea on Netflix for two.

"If you had told me in 2002 I would be a part of the historic NBC late-night family for 17 years, I would have said you were crazy," Daly said Tuesday in a statement. "Hard to believe it's been so long — 2,000 episodes. It's time to move on to something new and let someone else have access to this incredible platform.

"My 20s was about finding a good job. My 30s was about taking on as many of them as I could. Now, in my 40s, I'm focused on quality over quantity. I want to do more with my Today family and continue hosting and producing The Voice and explore new opportunities."

Last Call will have recorded 2,000 episodes by the time it wraps, and Daly has the longest active run of hosting the same late-night show. A finale date hasn't been set.

Last Call premiered in January 2002 as a replacement for Later. It had a traditional talk-show format for its first seven years, then switched to a documentary-style presentation with pre-produced segments and musical and comedy performances. When Daly joined the Today crew in 2013, he scaled back his role on Last Call to wraparound segments at the beginning and end of each show.

Despite the extremely late airtime, Last Call is averaging 754,000 viewers per episode in 2018-19 — about the same number as Comedy Central's Daily Show draws in an average week.