'Last Dance' Follow-Up Special to Air on ABC

Stephen A. Smith and Magic Johnson will discuss the 10-part ESPN docuseries about Michael Jordan's final year with the Chicago Bulls.

ABC and ESPN are taking The Last Dance to overtime.

The broadcast network will air an hourlong special called After the Dance With Stephen A. Smith: A SportsCenter Special on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT, two days after the conclusion of ESPN's breakout docuseries about Michael Jordan's last year with the Chicago Bulls.

Smith and basketball legend Magic Johnson will discuss their biggest takeaways from The Last Dance and be joined by other NBA greats, as well.

The Last Dance has been a hit for ESPN, averaging better than 5 million same-day viewers over its first four weeks and growing substantially with delayed viewing. The Disney-owned cable network had planned to air the series after the conclusion of the NBA season in June, but moved it up to April after the coronavirus pandemic shut down the NBA and other sports leagues in mid-March.

Every episode of the show so far has outdrawn all but a handful of NBA games this season.

After the Dance will cause a couple shifts in ABC's schedule. The Story of Soaps will move back an hour to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, and the premiere of The Genetic Detective is being pushed back a week to May 26.

ESPN is producing After the Dance, with Smith serving as executive producer.