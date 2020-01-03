TV Ratings: 'Last Man Standing,' 'Deputy' Premieres Carry Fox to Demo Win

Fox grabbed its first Thursday ratings win with scripted programming in more than two years with the premieres of Last Man Standing and Deputy. ABC also got strong numbers from a news special about Jeopardy host Alex Trebek.

The hour-long premiere of comedy Last Man Standing averaged 5.19 million viewers and a 0.9 rating in adults 18-49, in line with the latter part of 2018-19. Drama Deputy, starring Stephen Dorff, drew 4.65 million viewers — Fox's biggest audience for a series debut this season — along with a 0.7 in the 18-49 demographic.

The last time Fox won a Thursday with scripted shows only was in September 2017 (a week before the official start of the '17-'18 season) with The Orville and Gotham. With any entertainment programming, Fox's last Thursday victory came in June with Masterchef and Spin the Wheel.

ABC News' What Is Jeopardy? Alex Trebek and America's Most Popular Quiz Show easily had the night's biggest total audience with 7.81 million viewers. It also tied Last Man Standing for the demo lead at 0.9. The special aired a few days ahead of its game-show event Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time. The finale of The Great American Baking Show reached season highs of 3.55 million viewers and a 0.6 in adults 18-49.

CBS and The CW aired repeats on Thursday. NBC's special The Paley Center Salutes Law & Order: SVU drew a 0.3 in the 18-49 demo and 1.68 million viewers, bracketed by reruns of Superstore and SVU.

Fox's 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 led the night, edging the 0.7 for ABC. Univision snagged third place with a 0.5, ahead of the 0.4 for CBS. NBC and Telemundo tied at 0.3, and The CW trailed with a 0.1.

