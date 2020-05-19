'Last Man Standing,' 'The Resident' Renewed at Fox

Meanwhile, only rookies 'Prodigal Son' and 'Outmatched' remain on the bubble at the broadcast network.

Fox is firming up its 2021 slate.

The network, which is holding back live-action scripted fare that wasn't previously produced for 2021, has renewed comedy Last Man Standing and drama The Resident for additional seasons.

The deal with Disney-owned 20th Century Fox Television will see the Tim Allen multicamera comedy return for its ninth season, while the studio's medical drama The Resident will be back for its fourth cycle.

With the renewals, that leaves only rookie drama Prodigal Son and multicam Outmatched awaiting word on their futures. The serial killer drama is a co-production between Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment with a potential second season hanging on star Michael Sheen's schedule, while the family comedy series is not expected back.

"The Resident and Last Man Standing are such important parts of Fox, and we're so pleased they will be returning next season," said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. "We want to thank all of the writers, actors, directors, producers and talented crews for both of these shows, and, of course, our friends and producing partners at 20th Century Fox Television."

Last Man Standing averages 8 million total viewers, including multiplatform audiences, and ranks as Fox's most watched comedy series. The Resident draws 10 million multiplatform viewers and is among the season's 10 best broadcast dramas among viewers 18-34.

The Resident and Last Man Standing join a small roster of returning live-action scripted originals that includes only 9-1-1 and its Lone Star spinoff. Those four will be joined by Mayim Bialik-led multicamera comedy Call Me Kat and a deep roster of animation including The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob's Burgers, Bless the Harts, Duncanville, The Great North and Housebroken. Call Me Kat is the network's lone new live-action scripted series, though Fox does still have other pilots in contention.

Last week, Fox announced a largely corona-proof fall schedule that featured holdover dramas Next and Filthy Rich joining Spectrum import L.A.'s Finest. The former two shows were picked up to series a year ago and held from their planned spring launch for fall as Fox looks give unproduced live-action scripted series more time to film once it's considered safe for production to resume.

For Last Man Standing, season nine will be its third overall on Fox after the network revived the series a year after Disney-owned ABC canceled it after six seasons. The series was originally produced when Fox owned 20th TV and it aired on ABC. Now the opposite is true.



