'Last Man Standing' Showrunner Returning for Fox Revival

Last Man Standing is bringing back a key player for its Fox revival.

Kevin Abbott, who served as the Tim Allen comedy's third showrunner, will return in the same capacity for its recently announced seventh season.

Abbott was the showrunner when the series was shockingly canceled at ABC after six seasons. He will executive produce alongside star Allen, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeager, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, Marty Adelstein and Shawn Levy, who all previously worked on the multicamera comedy.

Abbott was the third showrunner on Last Man Standing. The series was created by Jack Burditt, who exited early on during the first season following a family tragedy and chose not to return. Burditt was replaced by Abbott, who departed after season two. He was replaced by Tim Doyle, who stepped down ahead of the season five renewal. Abbott returned as showrunner for seasons five and six.

Fox revived Last Man Standing a year after ABC's cancellation as broadcast networks doubled down on multicamera comedies following the breakout success of Roseanne. Helping Fox renew the series was the fact that the comedy is owned by studio counterpart 20th Century Fox Television. (ABC said last year that Last Man Standing's ownership structure made it challenging to renew the series as the network would have had to pay a sizable licensing fee and take on more production costs — including Allen's growing salary.)

Abbott will now serve as showrunner on two multicamera comedies for Fox next season as Vicki Lawrence entry The Cool Kids was also picked up to series. The retirement community comedy will air after Last Man Standing on Fridays in the fall, giving Abbott an hour of the network's schedule on the night.

Repped by CAA and Jackoway Tyerman, Abbott's credits also include Cristela, Malibu Country, Reba, the original Roseanne and The Golden Girls, among others.