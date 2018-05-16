'The Last Ship' to End With Season 5 on TNT

The Eric Dane starrer was picked up for a fourth and fifth season in 2016.

TNT is docking The Last Ship.

The Turner-owned cable network has officially decided that the upcoming fifth season of the Eric Dane starrer will be its last.

TNT president Kevin Reilly confirmed the news Wednesday at Turner's upfront presentation to Madison Avenue ad buyers in New York.

With the decision to wrap The Last Ship, Reilly has now wiped the network clean of all the dramas that he inherited when he came to the cable network. The Last Ship was the finaly remaining holdover from TNT's pre-Reilly era after the cabler recently canceled The Librarians.

Since Reilly arrived at TNT, he has slowly been focusing on bringing edgy fare to the drama-focused network. His TNT slate includes Animal Kingdom, Claws, Good Behavior, The Alienist as well as recently ordered Snowpiercer, Deadlier Than the Male and One Day She'll Darken. His move to clean house at TNT comes after he did the same at comedy-focused sibling TBS, replacing sitcoms like Ground Floor with edgier far including The Last OG, Search Party and The Detour, among others.

Based on William Brinkley's novel of the same name, The Last Ship follows the crew of the U.S. Navy missile destroyer as they attempt to find a cure and save humanity after a global pandemic wipes out 80 percent of the world's population. The series was renewed for a fourth and fifth season in 2016, with both filming back-to-back last year as season four aired. Season five will premiere in the summer. Production on season four was briefly interrupted when leading man Dane (Grey's Anatomy) sought treatment for depression. Hank Steinberg and Steven Kane co-created The Last Ship and have served as showrunners for the first three seasons. Kane has been the lone showrunner since.

During its run, The Last Ship consistently ranked as one of basic cable's top 10 summer series. Executive producers include Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form's Platinum Dunes banner. The series is produced in-house by Turner's Studio T. A return date for the final season has not yet been determined.