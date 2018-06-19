Niall Horan Says One Direction Once Got Booted From a Trump Hotel

When Trump wanted One Direction to take photos with his lawyer's daughter, they refused. Trump then blocked their access to the hotel's garage so the band left.

Niall Horan, who's currently on the second leg of his Flicker World Tour, paid a visit to The Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday during #LateLateLondon Week to perform his hit single "Slow Hands," from his album Flicker.

Horan also sat down for an interview with Corden, alongside Cate Blanchett and Orlando Bloom, during which he opened up about the time that he and his former One Direction bandmates kicked themselves out of a Trump hotel in New York.

He explained that they were staying there for their Madison Square Garden show when Donald Trump asked them to take a picture with his lawyer's daughter. "We basically said that we were doing no meet and greets and stuff because it was such a big show. It was the biggest show of our career," Horan said.

When they told Trump "no" to taking photos with his friend's daughter, the band was told that they were no longer allowed to use the back garage to enter the building, forcing them to face fans sitting and waiting out front.

"He basically wanted us to promote the hotel," Horan said, "So we just left."

"I'm starting to think he's a bad guy," Corden joked.

