'Late Night' Breakout Amber Ruffin to Star in NBC Comedy from Lorne Michaels

Late Night with Seth Meyers writer and breakout performer Amber Ruffin is taking a shot a primetime.

Ruffin will star in and co-write a comedy pilot presentation for the network called Village Gazette. The show comes from Universal Television and counts Late Night host Meyers and Lorne Michaels as executive producers.

In Village Gazette, Ruffin will play Amber, the editor of the Benson Village Gazette. She loves fluff pieces that demonstrate the idyllic nature of life in her hometown. But when the newspaper owners hire a reporter who's looking to uncover a juicy story in Benson, he threatens to unravel the happy denial Amber has been living in.

Saturday Night Live and AP Bio veteran Shelly Gossman is writing the single-camera presentation — NBC opted for a shorter presentation rather than a full pilot episode — with Ruffin. Both will executive produce along with Meyers, his Sethmaker Shoemeyers parter Mike Shoemaker, Michaels and Broadway Video's Andrew Singer.

Ruffin joined the Late Night writing staff in 2014, at the beginning of Meyers' tenure. She has become an on-camera favorite as well in segments like the weird-news rundown "Amber Says What" and "Jokes Seth Can't Tell."

Village Gazette is the second pilot for Michaels and Broadway Video at NBC this season. The Saturday Night Live mastermind is also executive producing Kenan Thompson's Saving Kenan.

Ruffin is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Morgan Levine. Gossman is with CAA and Ziffren Brittenham. Meyers is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Hirsch Wallerstein. Shoemaker, Michaels and the two production companies are all repped by CAA.